Haji Manzoor Afridi visits tribal leader’s Hujra for condolence

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi visited the tribal leader Haji Jan Gul SuranKhel and condoled with him on the death of his daughter-in-law who breathed her last the other day.

He remained there for some time, offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who lost his life in the tragic traffic accident in Islamabad.

In a condolence message, the Minister said that the provincial government equally share the shock of this horrible accident and its moments of sorrow with the grieved family.

The provincial minister also paid rich tributes to Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his national and political services and said that he was a people-friendly person belonging to a religious family and in his death the nation has lost a great human being. He prayed for the elevation of the deceased to Jannat and expressed his heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with all the bereaved family members.