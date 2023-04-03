‘Role of civil servants in country’s uplift carried paramount importance’

PESHAWAR (APP): Director General, National Institute of Management (NIM), Captain (Retd) Usman Gul here Friday said the role of civil servants in development and prosperity of the country carried paramount importance and it was their duty to help people legally, morally and religiously besides ensuring prompt service delivery.

He was addressing the farewell function of 36th mid career management course as chief guest at NIM Peshawar. All the officers and trainers of the institute attended.

“NIM is feeling proud that this time a large number of officers from federal, four provinces, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan has completed their professional training from here,” he said.

He said the country was facing tough challenges and bureaucracy could take it out from existing challenges through ensuring good governance and prompt service delivery to people.

Chief Instructor of Mid Career Management Course (MCMC), Muhammad Tayab presented the course report and highlighted objectives, efforts and achievements of the NIM Peshawar in detail.

Director General, Captain Retd Usman Gul expressed the hope that all the 54 civil officers of the completed course would help utilize their learnt skills and training to address all the shortcomings in their respective departments quickly and ensure prompt service delivery to facilitate people.