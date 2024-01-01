History of KP police full of sacrifices: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah said that history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is full of sacrifices; and the people as well as the government of the province are proud of the invaluable sacrifices rendered by police adding that for the protection of the lives and properties of the general public, police personnel are performing their duties with utmost dedication, bravery and courage, and putting their own lives to risk.

“The way our police is fighting against the menace of terrorism is matchless”, he remarked and added that the government and entire nation stand by the police to eliminate this menace for all.

This, he said while addressing “Police Darbar” as the chief guest during his visit to police line, Peshawar on Wednesday. Syed Arshad Hussain Shah maintained that cowardly attacks of the enemy cannot demoralize the police force; morale of our police personnel is as high as ever and they are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the nation and country.

He said that law and order was the top most priority of the caretaker provincial government, and it is taking all possible steps to strengthen police, and all the requirements of police force would be fulfilled on priority basis. He further said that special funds would be arranged for the treatment of injured police personnel, and wellbeing of police would be taken proper care of.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the Monument of police martyrs at police line and offered Fatiha for the eternal peace of the Martyrs. The chief minister also visited the Data Analysis Section, where he was briefed about the functions of that section and other related matters.

Later on, talking to media persons, the chief minister said that at present, the province is faced with financial crunches, as it is not getting it’s due shares in various heads including the shares of merged areas from the federal government, However, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah made it clear that his government, despite the financial difficulties, is taking every possible step to strengthen the police force.

Responding to a question on the occasion, the chief minister said that the province was short of around 56,000 security personnel for the security of upcoming general elections adding that the matter has been taken up with the federal government. In response to another question, the chief minister said that decision of Courts and Election Commission would be final for holding general elections. “Whatever they decide, the provincial government will extend all out support for its implementation”, he remarked.

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH: In order to remove bottlenecks in the operationalization of Khyber Institute of Child Health Peshawar (KICH), an important meeting was held here on Wednesday at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Advisor to CM on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Health Mehmood Aslam, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Qazi Tahir, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Khalid Mehmood and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on KICH, it was told that project was launched in 2013 under federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with the objective to provide a specialized medical facility for children. The meeting was informed that, around 90 percent civil work had been completed on the project, however, the concerned authorities were facing issues in operationalization of KICH due to unavailability of gas and electricity connections and external sewerage line for waste disposal of hospital.

Besides release of funds for procurement of medical equipment, creation of new posts was also required for functionalization of hospital. The Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to chalk out a plan for the construction of sewerage line for hospital and take necessary measures for its early construction.

He also directed the authorities concerned to move a case for approval of SNE for KICH in the next cabinet meeting. He also directed the quarters concerned to devise a plan in coordination with high ups of SNGPL and PESCO for provision of gas and electricity facility to the hospital. Addressing the participants, Arshad Hussain Shah Said that, issue of release of funds for procurement of medical equipment for hospital would be taken up with relevant authorities at federal level. He added that KICH was of vital importance for the citizens of province and no further delay would be tolerated in its operationalization.