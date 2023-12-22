Holding free, fair elections responsibility of Govt: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has dispelled doubts about election on February 8.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said there should be no doubt about polls as the election process has started with the candidates filing their nomination papers and the political parties busy in building narratives to attract voters.

The Prime Minister said it is a constitutional requirement to hold elections which would be held on February 8 after which a new elected government would be formed.

To a question, he said it is the responsibility of the government to provide security to political leaders and voters of Pakistan.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the caretaker government would fulfill its responsibility during the holding of elections.