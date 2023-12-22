ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers by two days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan, on demand of the political parties and to facilitate the candidates, has extended the date for filing of nomination papers for the next general elections for two more days.

According to the amended schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, scrutiny of the nomination papers, beginning on Monday will continue till 30th of this month.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by 3rd of next month, which will be decided by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on 11th January, while candidates can withdraw their papers by 12th of January.

Electoral symbols will be allotted on 13th January, and general elections will take place on 8th February.