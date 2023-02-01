I stand by my statement: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he stands by his statement about Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the former president can file a defamation case against him.

Talking to senior journalists at his residence, the PTI chairman stated that he stands by his statement, wherein he accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of financing a terrorist group to assassinate him. Imran Khan also welcomed the defemation case filed by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), saying that he stands by his remarks about Asif Ali Zardari.

While answering a question regarding assembly dissolution, PTI chief said that “dissolving assemblies was the best strategy which pushed PDM government to a dead end.” “If the assemblies were not dissolved, the general elections would not have taken place,” he added.He warned that the constitution will be violated if the caretaker governor failed to conduct election within 90 days.

He added that the party’s election campaign will be started with full strength after his last medical check-up. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him.