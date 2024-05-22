IEA opproves budget for Fiscal Year-1403

KABUL (BNA): The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid announced that the national budget for the fiscal year 1403 of the Solar Hijri calendar has been approved by Supreme Leader.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, announced on his X page that the financial budget for the year 1403 (Solar Hijri calendar) has been meticulously reviewed and approved by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan after comprehensive assessments.

Mujahed underlined that in the current fiscal year’s national budget, the needs and priorities of the people have been extensively considered, similar to the previous year, national budget for current year, has been prepared from the country’s national revenues.

He further underscored that, following the established practice, the Ministry of Finance has seamlessly incorporated this year’s national budget into the financial framework. Assuring utmost transparency, he affirmed the ministry’s commitment to prudently manage both the ordinary and development sections of the current fiscal year.