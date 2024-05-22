Hanafi promises uplift and welfare initiatives

KABUL (BNA): In a recent meeting with Al-Haj Mohammad Yaqoob “Abdul Rahman Aka,” the Governor of Sar-e Pol, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, reaffirmed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s commitment to addressing public concerns and enhancing social welfare.

During the meeting, the Governor of Sar-e Pol stated that the province is rich in mines and mineral resources, which were unfortunately neglected by the previous administration.

He also urged the leadership of the Islamic Emirate to prioritize the implementation of development projects, reconstruction efforts, the construction of the roads, and the rehabilitation of Sultan Ibrahim Dam.

In response to the requests and suggestions, the Deputy PM for Administrative Affairs pledged that officials of the Islamic Emirate would spare no effort in addressing the people’s concerns and advancing development and economic projects in this province.