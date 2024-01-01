If I had authority, Parvez Elahi would receive immediate relief, says Salik

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated on Wednesday that if he had the authority, he would grant relief to former Punjab chief minister Parvaiz Elahi immediately.

Interacting with a group of reporters here, the minister noted that the former chief minister’s lawyers were appearing in courts and the decision regarding relief would be made by the courts.

Addressing the PTI protests against the 2024 election results, the PML-Q leader questioned the purpose of protesting if the cases regarding the election results were already in courts. He said that while protesting was a fundamental right, the objective should be clear.

Salik expressed optimism about the coalition government lasting its term, affirming that the promises made during the election campaign would be fulfilled despite potential challenges. He anticipated improvements in the country’s economy in the coming months and years.

Regarding the recent attack on Chinese engineers, the minister acknowledged that the incident had significantly impacted Pakistan-China relations. He highlighted the possibility of external elements’ involvement in the terrorist attack, noting that the incident had set the country back by one year.

In response to a query, the minister assured that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would enhance measures concerning accommodation, food and transport for Hajj pilgrims. He also pledged to accompany the pilgrims to provide assistance.

Regarding the Palestine issue, Salik criticised the silence of the Muslim Ummah on the plight of innocent children and women in Gaza. He condemned the Israeli prime minister’s open violation of United Nations resolutions.