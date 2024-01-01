PM extends Eid greetings to PPP, allied parties’ leadership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended Eid ul-Fitr greetings to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Prime Minister also conveyed Eid ul-Fitr wishes to other allied parties’ leaders.

On this joyous and blessed occasion of Eid, the Prime Minister thanked the coalition partners for their cooperation towards the betterment of Pakistan. He said the cooperation being extended by the allied parties for Pakistan’s economic stability of the country will be written in golden letters in the history of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed the Allah Almighty that this alliance may auger well for the progress and prosperity of the country. He also prayed an economically stronger and stable Pakistan on upcoming Eid.

He expressed the confidence to work hard to take the country to the position envisioned by its founders.