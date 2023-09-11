IHC adjourns hearing on Bushra Bibi’s petition against Audio leaks till Sept 18

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing on Bushra Bibi’s petition against audio leaks till Sept 18.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the petition and merged PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi and Zulfi Bukhari’s audio leak petitions with Najamul Thaqib’s petition which was already pending.

Justice Babar Sattar said to support the court on the legality of phone tapping. The source of information cannot be asked from the law enforcement agencies.

The lawyer Latif Khosa said unfortunately our phones are being bugged continuously. Justice Babar Sattar said this is happening to everyone, what is the big deal in this. The objection to your request is that you have not challenged any order.

The lawyer said that the police and FIA are harassing Bushra Bibi continuously. The judge asked to assist the court in the next hearing on the legality of phone tapping and evidence law.

When the lawyer requested the judge to stop FIA from harassment till next hearing, Justice Babar Sattar remarked that he would pass such an order that he could get implemented. Harassment is a broad term and tomorrow you will come with a contempt of court petition, the judge observed.

Later, the court issuing a notice adjourned the hearing of the case till Sept 18.