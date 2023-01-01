IHC again seeks report from govt on citizens’ electronic surveillance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court has again sought a report from the Prime Minister Office, Interior Ministry and Defence Ministry in a matter pertaining to electronic surveillance and recording of telephone calls of citizens.

IHC judge, Justice Babar Sattar on Friday released the written order of the audio leaks case.

In its order, the court asked the authorities to inform it which institution has the right to record telephone calls and conduct electronic surveillance of citizens? Which division of the federal government has not submitted answers of the questions asked by the court?

Displaying patience, the court is allowing another chance to the federal government and its subsidiary institutions to submit a report consisting of answers to all the questions asked by the court. Otherwise, the court would directly seek reply from the intelligence agencies and telecom operators.

The court further asked what is the framework and mechanism for allowing recording of phone calls. What instructions has the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued to telecom operators to allow recording of calls? Such instructions of PTA and details of license provision should also be made a part of the report.

The next hearing of the case in the Islamabad High Court will be held on October 31, the order concluded. (NNI)