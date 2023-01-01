Ex-MNA’s son gun down one over land dispute in Mardan

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Son of former Member National Assembly and disgruntled leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUIF) Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk allegedly gunned down his relative over a property-dispute in Toru Suwaryan area.

The police officials quoted, widow of the slain person, as saying that she along with her husband identified as Waqar-ul-Mulk was on way back to home from a doctor clinic when the alleged killer opened firing over her husband killing him on the spot.

The complainant told that she remained unhurt in the firing. She, however, told police that a dispute over a piece of land was cause behind the killing of her husband. The officials of Toru police station registered FIR on the complaint of widow of slain person against the alleged killer identified as Manzar son of Moulana Shuja-ul-Mulk.

The police told that began further investigations into the murdered incident as well as accelerated their efforts to arrest the accused who had managed his escaped from the scene.