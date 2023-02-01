IHC declares Nov 2022 MDCAT result valid for two years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has declared the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) result of November 2022 valid for two years.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on Saturday released the decision on a petition regarding the results of the medical entrance test, in which it has been said that the MDCAT of November 2022 would be valid till November 2024. The court said in the judgment that the petitioner Laiba Rauf passed the MDCAT in November 2022. When the MDCAT was passed by the petitioner, at that time the result was valid for 2 years as per the law. The petitioner challenged the PMDC’s public notice dated 14 July 2023.

In its notice, the Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) had said that those students who passed the MDCAT in 2022 would not get admission in 2023 based on those results.

The court verdict said that according to the 2021 regulations, the November 2022 MDCAT results were valid for 2 years. This right could not be withdrawn from the petitioner by a subsequent administrative decision. The court declared that the petitioner’s MDCAT result would be valid from November 2022 to November 2024. The court ordered that the expenses incurred by the petitioner in the case would also be paid by the PMDC.