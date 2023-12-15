MQM-P, PPP, JI leaders filed nomination papers

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Leaders of various political parties filed their nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 for different Constituencies of the National and provincial assemblies. Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman filed nomination papers for NA-246, NA-250 and and Sindh Assembly consituency PS-129 Karachi.

PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala filed his nomination paper to contest the general elections 2024 from National Assembly constituency NA-241 at the Assistant Commissioner office, here. Senior Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Dr. Farooq Sattar submitted nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi. MQM leader Arshad Vohra also filed nomination papers for NA-240 Karachi.

Talking to media, Dr. Farooq Sattar said that his party is going to field candidates in the election from all over Sindh province. MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for NA-247 and NA-242 Karachi. MQM-P Leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan submitted nomination papers to contest the election for NA-247 while another MQM-P candidate Rehan Hashmi filed nomination papers for NA-250.

Former member of the National Assembly, Shakoor Shad filed nomination papers for NA-239 Karachi. PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch filed nomination papers for NA-231 Malir Karachi. (INP)