IHC hears plea for security of Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday heard former first lady Bushra Bibi’s petition for the security and protection of her husband Imran Khan in prison. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition with the objections of the Registrar’s Office. ‘My husband is feared to be poisoned through food in jail,’ Bushra Bibi stated in her petition.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is not allowed home meals as the under-trial prisoners in the past were allowed,” she added. “Supply of pure food should be ensured by the medical officer concerned. The adulterated food may be injurious to the life of my husband,” she pleaded. “My husband is not even being given the facilities which he is entitled to as per the jail manual. The court order regarding the provision of facilities in the jail should be implemented,” she added.

“The inhuman treatment being meted out to my husband in prison is a violation of Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution. The PTI chairman should be given the walk and exercise facility in jail,” she pleaded further.

Petitioner Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Latif Khosa Advocate appeared in the court which removed the objections of the Registrar’s Office. The court also ordered to number the petition and fix it for re-hearing on Thursday. “An objection has been made to the petition. What are you pleading for in the petition?” the IHC chief justice questioned Latif Khosa.

“The PTI chairman’s life is in danger. He was attacked in Wazirabad. A petition has been filed for the security and protection of his rights in the jail,” Latif Khosa told the court. “The court has removed the objections of the Registrar’s Office. When should the petition be fixed for hearing?” the chief justice questioned.