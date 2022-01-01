IHC orders ECP to hold LG Polls on Dec 31

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold Local Government (LG) polls in Islamabad on December 31.

According to the Local news channel 24News, IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir pronounced the decision.

The IHC accepted the petitions against the decision to postpone the local body elections.

Earlier today, the decision was reserved on the petitions against the postponement of local body elections in Islamabad.

The IHC judge has also declared the ECP’s notification of postponing the local body elections of Islamabad null and void.

A new crisis has developed for the ECP after the IHC decision as there are only 11 hours for conducting local body elections in Islamabad.

According to the sources, the legal experts of the ECP have started consultation to file an intra-court appeal against the decision.

Courtesy: (24news)