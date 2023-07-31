Imran approaches SC against IHC verdict

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Islamabad High Court decision in the Toshakhana case.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Islamabad High Court to decide the Toshakhana case but the IHC rejected the PTI chairman’s pleas against the case proceedings by a trial. In his petition, PTI Chief Imran Khan prayed to the Supreme Court to allow him not to record his statement in the Toshakhana case under section 342. He also beseeched the court to stop the trial proceedings by sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar till the high court’s decision on his plea regarding the court’s jurisdiction.

The petitioner said that in light of the SC decision, the verdict on the court jurisdiction must be decided first. The Toshakhana trial could not be held until the final decision by the high court on this matter was pronounced, he added. The PTI chief’s legal team members Barrister Gohar and Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

They told the CJP that they were filing a petition against the Toshakhana proceedings by the trial court. They said that they requested to fix their petition for hearing at the earliest. The chief justice, however, remarked that they should first file the petition, then the SC would look into it. He said everything is done according to a set procedure.