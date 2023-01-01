Imran Khan castigates PDM for ‘not implementing SC verdict’

LAHORE (NNI): The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan castigated the PDM government for ‘not implementing SC verdict’.

As per details, the PTI chairman Imran Khan said that yesterday people came out in solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan from 4200 different places. He said that the constitution of Pakistan defines the role of every institution. The former prime minister maintained that the constitution of Pakistan abides by-elections in 90 days and the nation stands behind the Chief Justice of Pakistan

He lambasted the PDM government saying they are now openly attacking the Supreme Court. The PTI chairman Imran Khan said that 70 percent of people have no representation in the provincial and National Assembly.

Earlier, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold public gatherings from Monday (May 8) following the government’s ‘reluctance’ to hold elections on May 14 despite orders from Supreme Court (SC).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities on Saturday evening simultaneously.

Imran Khan blamed the government for deliberately taking steps for destroying the Constitution and the Supreme Court (SC). “A mafia is running propaganda against the CJP and SC judges. I am appealing to the nation to come out for showing their solidarity with the CJP on Saturday evening.”

PTI unveils schedule for rallies in Punjab: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled the finalised schedule for rallies in Punjab.

According to the schedule, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold five rallies in Punjab from Wednesday to Sunday. The scheduled rallies will kick off from Muridke on Wednesday. The second public gathering will be organised in Gakhar Mandi on Thursday.

The third, fourth and fifth rallies will be held in Lalamusa, Gujar Khan and Attock respectively. The PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead all the rallies in Punjab.

