‘Imran trying to make institutions controversial under conspiracy’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that PTI chief Imran Khan was trying to make national institutions controversial under a conspiracy.

He stated this while talking to the media after offering condolence with PML-N Youth Wing’s divisional president Roshan Zamir Laghari over the demise of his mother.

Amir Muqam, who is also the Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, termed the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ as ‘Jaib Bharo Tehreek’.

He said the nation especially the youth have realized that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was the leader who can steer the country out of current crises.

He said the general elections in the country will be held on its time, adding that the coalition government of PDM was taking steps to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Amir Muqam said that the politics of Imran Khan was based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman tried to mislead the people over the name of cipher and brought them out to the streets. He said that Imran Khan was speaking against the national institutions under a conspiracy.

On this occasion, PML-N leader Dr. Abdullah Zafri, PML-N Tank President Samiullah Khan Barki, Provincial Vice President Naeem Khan Wazir, Provincial Vice President Muhammad Akbar Khan alias Noni Khan Gandapur, Sheikh Arif, Allah Nawaz Kharal, Yameen Jan, M. Fawad, Zeeshan Raj and others were present.

Earlier, Amir Muqam also went to Miyakhel House where he condoled over the death of former Member of National Assembly Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Miyakhel (late).

Speaking on this occasion, the Advisor said Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Miyankhil has always served the area and a vacuum has been created after his death.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Meanwhile, Muqam on Saturday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dawar Khan Kundi in Tank and condoled over the demise of his father and former provincial minister Sardar Amanullah Khan Kundi.

Amir Muqam, who is also PML-N’s President in KP, offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed that may the Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, former District Nazim Mustafa Kundi and PML-N district presidents from Tank, D.I.Khan and Karak were also present.

Later, the Advisor also visited the residences of PML-N former provincial vice president Raja Akhtar Ali (late) and former member of National Assembly (MNA) Umar Farooq Khan Miankhel (late) in D.I.Khan and condoled over their demises with their family members.