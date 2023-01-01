Hanish Qureshi all set to make Lollywood debut

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Hanish Qureshi, the daughter of brilliant actor Faysal Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a post announcing her first step into the showbiz industry. She will be on screen in a telefilm named ‘Naqaab’ which will soon be released.

Ms Qureshi will be seen as Shizza in the film.

The gorgeous social media star possessed amazing modelling skills as her social media accounts reveal glimpses of her beautiful looks.

Hanish Qureshi is super conscious about her looks. Her Instagram posts show her fitness struggle in a huge way as she went through an incredible weight transformation.

She is a fashion designer and currently working at ‘Emaar Pakistan’. The fans are super excited to watch what will be unveiled from ‘Naqaab’.

The film has been written by Nimra Jamil and directed by Ahmad Kasmani and Mohsin Ali.

It will be presented by TDI films.

It is pertinent to mention that Hanish Qureshi is the eldest daughter of Faysal Qureshi from his first wife.

Faisal Qureshi is a brilliant actor in Pakistan as he worked in numerous blockbuster drama serials and won hearts through her excellent acting skills.