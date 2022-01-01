Imran yearning for power to enjoy ‘helicopter rides’ in Margalla hills

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Saeed Ghani, while holding a joint press conference in the Sindh Assembly today, said that Imran Khan is stupid and mentally paralyzed.

They said that the Election Commission has given a right decision regarding Ms. Faryal Talpur and this case was going on for the last four years not during the tenure of our government.

They said that two MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf – PTI filed an asset concealment petition against Ms. Faryal Talpur based on false allegations and did not attend the hearing of the petition, after which the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected their petition.

Later, PTI appealed to the Election Commission to hear the petition again, they said.

The Election Commission has announced the decision that was reserved by it yesterday, they said.

They said that Imran Khan targeted Ms. Faryal Talpur because of political vendetta. Ms. Faryal was sent to jail from the hospital on a false case on the night of Eid festival, they said.

They said that Imran Khan used National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency against political opponents.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that women are given great respect in our culture, but Imran Khan has put our culture and traditions on the line and has not spared women either. Ms. Faryal Talpur was arrested from the hospital on the night of Eid festival, which indicates the worst revenge, he added.

He said that Imran Khan made fabricated cases against opponents and their families for four years. The amnesty scheme was termed by Imran Khan as a scheme of dacoits, but his sister Aleema Khan took full advantage of it, he said.

He said that no leader of PPP has benefited from amnesty scheme.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the entire focus of the Sindh government is on the rehabilitation of the flood victims, at the time we are holding the press conference, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is on a visit to the rain-affected areas.

The Sindh Irrigation Minister and the entire administrative machinery are with him and are monitoring the process of water drainage from the affected areas.

He said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also talking at every forum about the disasters of rain and flood and raising voice for helping the victims as well as asking for environmental justice for them at international level.

On the other hand, a fraudulent person took donations in the name of rain victims who did not reach the victims and neither Imran Khan himself reached the victims, he added.

He said that Imran Khan’s desire is to harm Pakistan, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was martyred, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto’s government was terminated twice, but Pakistan People’s Party did not conspire against the institutions.

He said that Imran Khan and his incompetent team have a principal role in destroying the economy of the country.

He said that many finance ministers and governors of State Bank were changed during the tenure of PTI-led government.

Sharjeel said that the Chief Minister of Punjab also understands that Imran Khan is lying and have given false names in the FIR.

Sharjeel said that it is his personal opinion that if Parvez Elahi has any sense, he will not dissolve the assembly.

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party is the creator of the 18th Amendment, we will protect the powers of the provinces.

Saeed Ghani said that the assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan gave the power to the federation to legislate on the issue of Reko Diq according to the constitution, which is a constitutional and legal process. This authority was given to the federal government keeping in mind the foreign investment in Riko Diq, he added.

He said that the Provincial Assembly has the power to end this matter even today by passing legislation, there is no problem with the 18th constitutional amendment.