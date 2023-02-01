Inaction on Gaza amounts to ‘approval’ of killing children: UNICEF

GENEVA (Reuters): UNICEF has appealed for a lasting ceasefire to be implemented in Gaza, describing inaction as “an approval of the killing of children” after a week-old truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed.

“A lasting ceasefire must be implemented,” James Elder, spokesperson for UNICEF, told reporters via video link from Gaza.

“Inaction at its core is an approval of the killing of children.”

The UN described the hostilities as “catastrophic” and urged parties to bring about a lasting ceasefire.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, said the resumption of hostilities meant “hell on Earth has returned to Gaza.”

Israeli warplanes resumed bombing Gaza, sending Palestinian civilians fleeing for shelter, after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it.

“The resumption of hostilities in Gaza is catastrophic,” said Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“I urge all parties and states with influence over them to redouble efforts, immediately, to ensure a ceasefire – on humanitarian and human rights grounds.”

In a post on X social media platform, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he regretted the resumption of hostilities and hoped a new pause could be established.

“The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire,” he said.

Laerke said that the week-long truce had seen significantly larger humanitarian convoys entering densely populated Gaza, even reaching north of Wadi Gaza, which prior to the pause had received almost no supplies.

“With the resumption of war, we fear that the continuation of this (aid) is now in doubt,” he said.

“The Rafah crossing is closed as of now. We need a resumption of a humanitarian pause, not a return to war.”