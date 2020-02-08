India badly failed to suppress voice of Kashmiri people: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He was speaking at a meeting with parliamentary leaders of Azad Kashmir in Islamabad today (Saturday), which discussed future strategy for highlighting the six-month-long curfew and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said we made extensive efforts to raise the dire human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at diplomatic level.

He said Kashmir issue is present at the agenda of the UN Security Council, but our effort to move the Security Council again was aimed at highlighting the Kashmir issue afresh and get Pakistan’s stance reiterated. We got success at the Security Council and the Kashmir issue was discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we also effectively raised Kashmir issue at the meeting of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He said Kashmir issue has also been debated at EU Parliament and the US Congress.

He said the Kashmir Cell established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the direction of the Prime Minister is playing its effective role to highlight the Kashmir issue.

Lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider emphasized on joint efforts for highlighting Kashmir issue at international level effectively.

FM talks to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad

Talking to a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Islamabad this evening, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said brutal face of Modi-led regime, which is pursuing extremist Hindutava ideology, stands exposed before the international community.

He said the BJP government has badly failed to suppress the voice of eight million innocent Kashmiris through use of brute force.

The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris at all global fora.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi regretted that international community has kept mum over brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leaders praised sincere efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government for highlighting Indian government’s unilateral and illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir.