India has become a “rogue Hindutva terrorist state”, says Bilawal

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says India has become a “rogue Hindutva terrorist state”.

Responding to the diplomatic tussle that unfolded between India and Canada recently over the killing of a Sikh leader, the former foreign minister said that killing of a Canadian national was against international law as well as Canadian sovereignty.

He encouraged Pakistan to stand with the people of Canada in front of the international community and drew attention to India’s misdeeds.

“For how long the international community, especially Western countries, will ignore India’s mistakes?” he added.

The killings in Canada, according to Bilawal Bhutto, should be discussed by the Foreign Office.

In an expected diplomatic move, Canada on Monday expelled New Delhi’s head of India’s foreign intelligence agency stationed in Ottawa accusing India’s involvement in the killing of a Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

The already strained relations between Ottawa and New Delhi took a dramatic new low.