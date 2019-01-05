India has lost control over occupied Kashmir: Ex-Indian foreign minister

MUMBAI (Web Desk): Former Indian Foreign Minister Yashwant Sinha has said that India has completely lost control over occupied Kashmir.

In a statement, Sinha said that Indian forces are killing innocent Kashmiris by using ‘brutal force’. Indian government is relying on army to resolve the Kashmir matter, he revealed.

He said that India has ruined its relation with Jammu and Kashmir and that only former president Atal Bihari Vajpayee is still respected in the valley as he followed the policy of humanity.

What happened in Pulwama? Do you think that this adds to the glory of Indian state in the minds of Kashmiris, he continued.