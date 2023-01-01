India win Asian Games cricket gold without having to bat

Zhejiang, China (AFP): India were crowned Asian Games men’s cricket champions on their first attempt and without needing to bat Saturday in an anti-climatic finish, consigning Afghanistan to a third consecutive silver.

India were declared winners of the final under an Asian Games-specific rule where the higher-ranked team takes the honours if the match cannot be finished, in this case due to rain.

Afghanistan made 112-5 under the floodlights in Hangzhou before the wet weather arrived after 18.2 overs.

With conditions not improving, the final was abandoned.

Despite the damp ending it completed a golden double for India after they beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to be crowned women’s champions last week.

Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned men’s winners.

Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.

Because they were among the higher-ranked teams, they both entered the tournament at the quarter-final stage in Hangzhou.

While India cruised through their knockout games, against Nepal and Bangladesh, the Afghans had to scrap hard to beat holders Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.

Afghanistan again had to knuckle down after India won the toss and chose to field, with a gritty unbeaten 49 from Shahidullah and captain Gulbadin Naib’s 27 not out ensuring they passed 100.

They faced a fiery introduction with pacemen Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh removing openers Zubaid Akbari and Mohammad Shahzad inside the first three overs.

The needless run-out of Noor Ali Zadran, going for a tight second run in the next over, compounded their problems after Ravi Bishnoi’s accurate throw from the ropes.

Back-to-back boundaries from Afsar Zazai finally got the scoreboard moving as he and Shahidullah put on 37 for the next wicket.

Bishnoi’s spin broke the partnership with Zazai bowled for 15, before Shahidullah and Naib shared a 60-run stand, before rain halted play.

In the bronze medal match, Bangladesh stunned Pakistan when Rakibul Hasan smashed a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.

Pakistan managed only 48-1 off five overs before rain halted play, with Bangladesh set a revised target of 65 under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method.

They reached it with four wickets down in dramatic fashion, with Hasan’s heroics sparking wild scenes from the Bangladesh team.

India celebrate milestone but Yao Ming lambasts China ‘slackers’

India surged past a landmark 100 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with golds in archery and kabaddi on Saturday, on a bumper final full day of competition in Hangzhou.

The curtain comes down on the biggest Asian Games in history, boasting 12,000 athletes, on Sunday after two weeks of competition across 40 sports.

Saturday looked set to be the most action-packed of the fortnight, with gold medals up for grabs in 24 sports including football, cricket, badminton and hockey.

The men’s football final has the potential to be one of the highlights, with South Korea facing Japan as they pursue a third title in a row.

The first medals in Asian Games history are at stake in breakdancing, ahead of making another landmark debut at next year’s Paris Games.

In early action on a grey and damp day in Hangzhou, India swept up two golds in archery and another by defeating Taiwan in women’s kabaddi.

The Indian team have surpassed all expectations back home by breaching the century mark of medals, with more expected to come as the day plays out.

India face Iran later Saturday in the men’s kabaddi final, while their men’s cricketers are in action for gold against Afghanistan.

It bodes well for Paris, which is less than 10 months away.

“A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games!” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.”

The country’s highest previous medal haul at an Asian Games was 70 in Indonesia in 2018.

India have been especially successful in the archery competition in Hangzhou, snaring five golds.

India will, however, still finish a long way behind China in the overall medals table when the Games wrap up on Sunday.

The hosts are well ahead of the rest with 364 medals in total, 192 of them gold.

– China ‘slackers’ –

It was not all good news for China.

They won bronze in men’s basketball but it was far less than fans and their legendary eight-time NBA All-Star Yao Ming wanted.

Yao, now president of the Chinese Basketball Association, was scathing of their performance having lost to eventual champions the Philippines in the semi-finals.

China also flopped at last month’s World Cup, missing out on a qualifying spot for the Paris Games.

Yao said China found it “hard to adjust quickly” after their World Cup disappointment but warned they would have to face reality.

“There are two types of slacking — one is the indisciplined kind and the other is wanting to eat your opponent in just one bite,” he told Xinhua news agency.

“This is also a type of slacking.”

Yao, who starred for the Houston Rockets from 2002 to 2011, said other countries were “progressing very fast”, noting that regional rivals Japan had qualified for Paris.

“The pain comes from the huge gap between China’s basketball and world basketball,” he said, pledging “an open platform” to thrash out where it was all going wrong.