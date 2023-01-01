World Cup: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in their first match

Monitoring Desk

DHARAMSALA: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan in the world cup match.

The Afghanistan team was bundled out for 156 in the thirs match of world cup against Bangladesh who chased the target conveniently.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss against Afghanistan and elected to field first in their first clash of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the final four of the event could well hinge on the outcome of their today’s match.

Only qualifiers Netherlands are ranked lower in the men’s ODI rankings than Bangladesh and Afghanistan, meaning both of these teams will need a string of upsets in order to reach the semi-finals.

But both teams have plenty of talent and are capable of troubling the world’s best, particularly in conditions that play to their strengths, which will be the case in some of the venues at this tournament.

Squads

Bangladesh squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Afghanistan squad:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.