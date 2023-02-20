Indian politician urges men to ‘trap 10 Muslim girls for each Hindu girl’

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Hindu Nationalist Party Chief Pramod Muthalik said on Tuesday that men who would lure 10 Muslim girls for each Hindu girl would be provided security and jobs.

He said, at an event in Karnataka’s Bagalkote on Feb 19, Muslims have been converting Hindu women by deceiving them through “love jihad”.

“Our girls are exploited in love jihad. Across the country, thousands of girls are cheated in the name of love. We should warn them,” the politician said.

*If we lose one #Hindu girl- we should get ten #Muslim girls. If you do so, #SriRamSene will take the responsibility of you and provide all kind of security and employment* #PramodMuthalik during his speech at #Bagalkote #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/weKuHQ7wmm — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 20, 2023

He added, ““We are aware of the situation. I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, Sri Ram Sena will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment,” the report quoted Muthalik as saying.

Muthalik’s comments criticized

Civil society members criticize the statements of Pramod Muthalik. Journalist Mohammad Zubair asked Karnataka police to take action against the politician for misusing religious sentiments.