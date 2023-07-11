Indian SC to hear pleas against revocation of special status of Kashmir on day-to-day basis

(Web Desk) : The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday decided to hear on “day-to-day” basis from August 2 more than 20 petitions challenging the abrogation of occupied Kashmir’s special status.

In 2019, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had revoked special status of the valley under its occupation after repealing Article 370 of the constitution. It allowed people from the rest of the country to have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

The Article 370 had barred the Indian parliament to impose laws in the state, apart from matters of defence, foreign affairs and communications.

Kashmiris and global bodies lambasted the repeal of the article and termed the move an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

According to the Indian media, a five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, took up the petitions questioning the constitutional validity of the Indian government’s Aug 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370.

“Hearing to commence on August 2 at 10:30 am and then proceed on a day-to-day basis,” the Indian apex court said.

It stated that the Indian government had a day earlier submitted an affidavit in the court, saying that it had “brought unprecedented development, progress, security and stability to the region, which was often missing during the old Article 370 regime” and that it was a “testament to the fact that Parliamentary wisdom…” was “exercised prudently”.

However during the hearing today, Justice Chandrachud said the “Centre’s latest affidavit regarding the present status of occupied Kashmir with its special status revoked would not have any bearing on the constitutional issues raised in the petitions and shall not be relied upon for that purpose, The Indian Express newspaper reported.