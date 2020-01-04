Indian society is under siege of Hindutva: Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is being transformed into a real picture of the Quaid-e-Azam’s vision under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets today, she said Pakistan is the country of all Pakistanis, where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

She said all the minorities in Pakistan have right to lead their lives as per their religion and the constitution of Pakistan is guarantor of their rights.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said opening of Kartarpur corridor by Pakistan is a bright example of interfaith harmony and testimony to the fact of Pakistan is a peaceful country.

She said, today, India, which was created in the name of secularism has been thrown into flames of prejudice and hatred.

She said the minorities are staging protests as they are being deprived of their basic right of citizenship by India.

She said the Indian society is under the siege of Hindutva and the minorities are being subjected to worst kind of oppression and persecution.