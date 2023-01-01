Interim govt fixes Diyat amount at Rs 67,57,902

ISLAMABAD (INP): On the recommendation of the finance ministry, the Interim Federal Cabinet on Tuesday fixed the amount of Diyat, which is equal to 30,630 grams of silver, at Rs 67,57,902 for the year 2023-24.

The meeting of the cabinet was held here under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq. During the meeting, the prime minister informed the meeting about his previous day’s visit to Jaranwala. He said extremism and religious agitation will never be allowed in the country and protection of minorities in Pakistan was the foremost duty of the state.

He expressed his resolve to punish all those involved in the incident of Jaranwala. The meeting recommended to organize a national level inter-faith harmony conference next week. Scholars of different religions and schools of thought would be invited to the conference. The conference will prove to be an important milestone for the promotion of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan.