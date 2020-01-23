Investigation underway regarding reason behind patients lost eyesight after eye drops

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The investigation are initiated by the federal government and management at Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital to find the reason behind an incident in which a number of patients reportedly lost their eyesight after eye drops were administered to them.

According to local media reports, those patients, who have gone through operations of glaucoma, have been alleging that 80 patients lost their eyesight. In response to the allegations, the hospital administration claims after administration of drops condition of eight patients deteriorated while one woman lost her eyesight.

Reports added that Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve, the health of which is vital for good vision.

Senior leader of PPP and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also spoke against the incident because one of the women of his constituency lost her eyesight.

While talking to local media outlet, Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Media Coordinator Mirza Riaz Baig said that the allegation was wrong and 80 patients did not lose their eyesight.

“We hold around 250 operations daily and only eight patients had a reaction to the eye drops. One woman, out of them, lost her sight and she belongs to the constituency of the former prime minister. Other patients’ eyesight could not recover fully so we called them again and admitted them to provide treatment,” he said.

“The hospital provides free treatment to 70pc of its patients. Only 10pc patients pay for the treatment because they claim that they can afford the expenses and refuse to get free treatment, he added.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) Chief Executive Officer Dr Asim Rauf announced that the government will investigate the matter.

He said “I am directing the Pharmacy Service Division to look into the matter and submit a detailed report regarding the incident”.