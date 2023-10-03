Peshawar Board Intermediate results: Hadaf College Peshawar bags two top positions

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Hadaf College Peshawar outshone with outstanding academic performance by its brilliant students in Peshawar Board Intermediate Results 2023 announced yesterday. Two top positions were secured by the students of Hadaf College.

Syed Muhammad Awais Raza bagged 1st position securing 1003 marks in FCS (Computer Science) Group. Maaz Bin Aamir stood 2nd securing 1031 marks in Pre-Engineering Group.

The management, teachers and students of Hadaf College Peshawar Colleges congratulated the position holders on this outstanding performance. Position holders attributed their success to Almighty Allah’s Blessing, parents’ prayers, teachers excellent coaching and guidance.

The Result was announced in Peshawar Board Auditorium. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Minister for Elementary and Secondary/Higher Education, KPK graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.