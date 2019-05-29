Iran could talk with US if sanctions lifted: Rouhani

TEHRAN (Reuters): Iran could engage in talks with the U.S. if Washington lifted sanctions on Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

“The door of negotiations is not closed provided the U.S. lifts the sanctions and fulfills its commitments,” Rouani said in statements cited by Iran’s Press TV.

Rouhani’s remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region after Tehran abandoned some of its obligations in the 2015 nuclear deal in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from it.

The escalation was coincided with a Saudi accusation to Iran of targeting some of its oil tankers through Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton accused Iran of involvement in attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, a charge Tehran denied.