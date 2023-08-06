Iran greenlights free trade zone at Afghanistan border

KABUL (AT): Iran’s parliament has granted approval for the establishment of a free industrial and trade zone in the Dogharoon region along the border shared by Afghanistan and Iran. The plan gathered significant support with majority votes in favor.

With the ratification of this plan, the potential for substantial growth in trade between Afghanistan and Iran is poised to become a reality, fostering an advantageous environment for increased trade activity between the two nations.

Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development revealed that the blueprint for the Dogharoon border terminal, recognized as the pivotal crossing point linking Iran and Afghanistan, received formal endorsement by the Council for the Organization of Land Entry and Exit Points in Iran.

Customs officials at the Dogharoon border in Iran announced that in the previous year, more than 2 million tons of goods were transported through this border, including 460,000 tons that were exported, while the remainder constituted transit items en route to Afghanistan.

The Dogharoon border terminal is strategically located just 18 km from Taibad, a city with a population of 120,000, situated 225 km southeast of Mashhad.

Iran’s Dogharoon border plays a pivotal role as the primary conduit for the transfer of fuel and commercial goods from Iran to Afghanistan.