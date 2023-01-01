ISIS-Khorasan increases its attacks on Chinese Projects in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Since August 2021, China has increased its diplomatic relations and economic investments with Afghanistan’s de facto government. In the recent past, Islamic State-Khorasan and other terror outlets in Afghanistan have targeted these significant investments.

Sources reported that an attack on Chinese projects is considered a kind of retaliation for the cruel behaviour of the Chinese government against the Uyghur Muslim population in China.

Earlier in January, the Chinese company- China Petroleum Economics and Information Research Center (CPEIC) signed the extraction agreement of the Amu oil field with the Taliban-ruled government.

The investment amount on the said project would be more than USD 700 million, with a 20% share of Afghanistan within three years. This deal is a significant investment in Afghanistan’s since retook of power by the current regime in the country.

In December, the terror attack in a Chinese-run hotel resulted in the injury of several Chinese nationals, forcing them to leave the country immediately; it has been said that ISIS-K claimed the attack. Subsequently, the attack on Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry was thought to be targeting a Chinese delegation was also claimed by the same group.

The Chinese officials immediately shared their concerns with the Taliban’s government to ensure the complete security of Chines nationals, institutions and projects in the country.

On the contrary, the security of Chinese projects, citizens, and companies remain a challenge in the country. However, Afghanistan’s security institutions always ensure the security of Chinese citizens and investors. They strongly reiterated that they would not allow any groups or entities to use Afghan soil to launch operations against such targets.