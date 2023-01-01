Over hundred of people dead in extreme cold thousands of livestock lost in country

KABUL (Agencies): The Acting Minister of Disaster Management in a meeting with the Turkish ambassador in Kabul, said that over hundred people have died in the country due to the cold weather and nearly 80,000 livestock have been lost so far.

Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the Acting Ministry of Disaster Management met with Cihad Erginay, the Ambassador of Turkey in Kabul and Farid Ahmed Zia, the representative of the Red Crescent of the country in Afghanistan, according to the Ministry’s statement.

Minister of Natural Disaster Management, besides talking about the problems of the people of Afghanistan in the cold winter and the death of a number of our compatriots, mentioned the problems of the residents of the Pamirs of Badakhshan, said: food and non-food aid needs to be transferred for them.

He said that a team of medics has been sent to the location in cooperation with the Aga Khan Foundation through Tajikistan to investigate the situation.

For his part, the Turkish ambassador pledged to provide more assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The representative of the Turkish Red Crescent said during the meeting that since the earthquake in Barmel and Gyan Paktika districts a month ago, regular food assistance has been provided to 1 thousand families every month and 30 thousand families Aid has already been provided in other parts of the country.

He said that they have plans to start the construction work of nearly a hundred houses in two villages of Paktika for the earthquake victims of this organization and eleven thousand other families in twenty-five provinces.