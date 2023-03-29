Islamic Emirate leader meets with ministers, clerics

KABUL (TOLOnews): The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, met with the heads of the interior, foreign, and defense ministries as well as religious clerics and officials of several provinces, and discussed the activities of the government departments as well as next year’s budget,” a spokesman said.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that Mawlawi Hibatullah met with acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid; acting Minister of Interior, Sirajuddin Haqqani; the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and the acting Minister of Technology Information and Telecommunication.

According to Mujahid, the meeting was also attended by clerics from Kabul, Khost, Nangarhar and other provinces.

“The Emir (leader) always calls on his ministers and is monitoring them and giving them essential advice,” he said.

“The religious clerics have responsibilities regarding the nation and people. The clerics should convey the problems in front of the people to the leader,” said Abdul Qadir Qanat, a religious cleric. But what is the real message behind the meeting of the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader with the acting ministers?

“Security measures–because of the Daesh and Resistance Front issue and as well as the issue of female schools and universities–might have been discussed,” said Aziz Maarij, a political analyst.

“These ministers have gone to visit the leader on behalf of the cabinet,” said Faizullah Jalili, a political analyst. After back-to-back edicts of the Islamic Emirate’s leader, a council of religious clerics from 19 provinces has been formed in order for clerics to provide consultation to local officials.