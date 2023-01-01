ISPR: Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Bajaur

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: An army soldier was martyred and a terrorist was killed during a fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, in the general area Loesam, Bajaur District on Thursday.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and one terrorist was sent to hell. However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” read the ISPR statement.

According to the military’s media wing ISPR, sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.