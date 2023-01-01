ISPR: Subedar martyred, three terrorists killed in Quetta gunbattle

6 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least three terrorists were killed while a security personnel was martyred after a post of security forces came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Friday, during the fire exchange on Thursday three terrorists were killed and Subedar Qaiser Raheem was martyred in the line of duty whereas a soldier was seriously injured.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the ISPR statement added.

You may also like