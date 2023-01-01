ISPR: Subedar martyred, three terrorists killed in Quetta gunbattle

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: At least three terrorists were killed while a security personnel was martyred after a post of security forces came under attack near Wali Tangi area of Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Friday, during the fire exchange on Thursday three terrorists were killed and Subedar Qaiser Raheem was martyred in the line of duty whereas a soldier was seriously injured.

“Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the ISPR statement added.