ISPR: Three terrorists killed in South Waziristan

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) has said that security forces foiled a major terrorist activity and killed three terrorists in South Waziristan.

According to ISPR, security forces launched an intelligence based operation (IBO) as part of “Operation Raad ul Fasad” against terrorist hideouts at Gulkuch, on the boundary of South Waziristan and Balochistan.

The terrorists had opened fire on the forces and fled to nearby mountainous areas.

Security forces chased the fleeing terrorists and after a fierce exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed.

SMGs, hand grenades, communication equipment and local currency were recovered from them and their identities are still being ascertained.