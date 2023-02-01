Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia issues fatwa declaring TikTok Haram

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Banoori Town has issued a fatwa (religious edict) declaring the popular social media platform TikTok as “haram” or forbidden in accordance with Sharia law, on Tuesday.

The fatwa, numbered 144211200409, categorically states that the use of TikTok is not permissible, citing various moral and religious concerns.

The fatwa highlights TikTok as a “dangerous temptation” in the realm of growing social media, asserting that engaging with the app involves illegitimate and sinful activities.

According to the religious decree, TikTok encourages the photographing and videoing of individuals, which is explicitly forbidden in Sharia.

The edict further condemns the app for its content, alleging that TikTok features women creating vulgar videos and engaging in activities that lead to the sin of looking at the “Na Mahram.”

Additionally, the fatwa notes the common use of music, singing, and dancing in videos created by both men and women, deeming it a means of spreading obscenity and nudity.

One of the central concerns raised in the fatwa is the waste of time associated with TikTok usage, criticizing the platform for promoting acts that mock scholars and religious figures.

The religious decree points out that individuals, driven by the temptation of earning money, partake in various actions that go against the principles of sanity and morality.

Courtesy: (24News)