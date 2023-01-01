‘Jammu and Kashmir’s partition unacceptable’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, has said the fragmentation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a function in Islamabad, the AJK President said, “Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir under any circumstances.” He said all that Kashmiris want is implementation of the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reaffirmed full support to the ongoing freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that the government and people on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian illegal occupation. He said that all political parties were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

Barrister Chaudhry said that the BJP-led Indian government was hell bent on changing the demography of IIOJK by settling Hindus in the territory. He said, by altering the region’s demography, the Modi government wants to install a Hindu chief minister in the region in order to lend legitimacy to the actions it took on and after August 5, 2019.

The AJK President deplored that India’s 900,000 forces’ personnel deployed in length and breadth of occupied Kashmir were involved in gross human rights violations in the region. He lauded the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people and maintained that the day is not far when the people of IIOJK would achieve their cherished goal of liberation of Kashmir from the Indian illegal occupation. He said the Kashmiris living abroad should also play their role in highlighting the freedom movement.

The event was organized in the memory of towering Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani. Paying rich tributes to Syed Ali Gilani, he said the veteran leader was fearless advocate of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination who devoted his entire life to the freedom movement of Kashmir. (INP)