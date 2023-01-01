Jeddah’s 100-year-old bakeries still appeal to modern tastes

RIYADH: Historic Jeddah is renowned for its many markets and businesses which are over 100 years old, including several bakeries that are still operating.

Still in demand are famous baked goods with age-old flavors including shareek, fatoot, khubz el-hab, round bread and modern rusk.

Several owners of these bakeries, despite being quite elderly, are still involved in the running of their businesses, and keen to preserve traditional ways of production.

Residents and tourists often visit these establishments to taste the baked offerings and learn about the region’s rich culture.

Courtesy: arabnews