F.P. Report

PESHAWAR (APP): Central Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq on Tuesday announced looking after the children of all the martyred of Peshawar mosque blast by Aghosh, a sub-organization of Alkhidmat Foundation.

In a tweet, Sirajul Haq said Jamat-e-Islami will provide all possible support to the affected families of the Peshawar Police Lines blast which created an atmosphere of grief for the nation.