Najam Sethi briefs PM on PSL 8, revival of departmental cricket

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Interim Management Committee Najam Sethi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and briefed him on the upcoming PSL 8 and revival of departmental cricket.

Najam Sethi apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for the revival of departmental cricket and for success of the Pakistan Super League 8 edition scheduled to be held in February. The prime minister appreciated Najam Sethi’s efforts for the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and instructed him to keep up the dedication. (APP)