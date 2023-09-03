JI announces protests against IMF agreements and electricity price hike

LAHORE (NNI): The chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Siraj-ul-Haq announced filing a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under the Right to Information Act to seek the details of the agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) of IMF, which he alleged have benefited the corrupt elite at the expense of the people.

He held a press conference at the party’s headquarters Mansoora in Lahore on Sunday, where he thanked the business community, transporters and people for participating in a peaceful strike against the government’s economic policies. He also announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will hold sit-ins at the four governor houses in the country and launch a campaign against the electricity bills from today.

“We will stage sit-ins in front of governor houses in all four provinces and observe wheel-jam strike along with traders and transports, if the government refused to reduce electricity bills,” the JI Emir said.

He warned that if the government does not withdraw the increase in petrol, diesel and electricity prices, then the business community and transporters may resort to a wheel jam strike.

He said that the strike was a clear message to the government that the people of Pakistan do not accept the agreements that the previous government signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which have caused inflation and hardship for the masses. He criticized the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for issuing an order to cut off the meters of defaulters and said that JI will not allow any company to remove people’s meters. “When government purchases expansive electricity itself, why it shifts its burden on general public. Theft committed by you and the public bear the brunt, it won’t happen now. We reject these agreements with the IPPs,” JI leader said. He said that electricity is cheaper in Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan than in Pakistan, and accused the caretaker Prime Minister of being a spokesperson of IMF.

Siraj ul Haq claimed that the government intends to hike the electricity price to 90 rupees per unit. “The electricity bill has increased above the people’s incomes and masses paying bills by selling their valuables,” he lamented. He said that the government has lost control over the country as mafias are setting prices at their will. He said that Pakistan needs a long-term plan to solve its problems, not an ad hoc approach. He also urged the government to take measures to curb electricity theft in the country. He said this company will not run as the child of the poor is forced to commit suicide while India has stepped on the moon and the government has stepped on our skulls. He said the people are crying because of the electricity contracts made by PDM and PTI.

He said the caretaker government should hold elections and hand over the government to the elected people. To a query about holding talks with other political parties over the issue of joint protest against electricity price hikes, he said political parties are equal participants in crimes, so why talk to them about electricity?