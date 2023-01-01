Jinnah House attack case: ATC approves bail of PTI’s ex-MNA Rubina Jamil

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former parliamentarian belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Rubina Jamil, on Friday became first woman leader who was granted bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

An Anti-Terrorism Court issued a written order approving the bail of former Member of National Assembly (MNA) after her arrest.

Judge Ejaz Buttar approved MNA Rubina Jamil’s bail on medical grounds.

The judge wrote in the order that according to police record, the accused was empty-handed during the attack. She was raising slogans, he observed.

Ex-MNA Rubina’s bail was approved against surety bond worth Rs100,000.

The PTI MNA might not be released from jail as police had added more sections into the FIR and she has to get bail under those provisions separately.

Besides Jinnah House attack case, police have also registered two cases against the ex-MNA.

It may be recalled, MNA Rubina was elected in 2018 on reserved seats for women.