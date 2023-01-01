Jinnah House attack case: Court reserves verdict

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday reserved its verdict on the bail petitions filed by 63 suspects, including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Robina Jameel, Samia Asad, Babar, Fayyaz Ahmad and Ashima Shuja, in Lahore’s Jinnah House attack case.

ATC judge Muhammad Arshad Javed heard the case. Opposing granting bails to the suspects, Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah said that sections related to treason had also been inserted in the cases registered against these people, and that the investigators had over 600 videos which proved their involvement in an attack on the Jinnah House.

All 63 people applied for bail for the second time after the insertion of treason-related sections in their cases. Case No 96/23 had been registered against them at Sarwar Road police station. Thousands of people lost their temper following the arrest of their leader, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. They took to the streets, ransacked and even set several government and military buildings on fire besides damaging even memorials of Pakistan Army’s martyrs.